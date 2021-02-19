Manchester United agreed fresh terms with teenage sensation Mason Greenwood earlier this week.

The 19-year-old forward has shown immense promise since breaking into the senior fold under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring 21 goals and providing ten assists in 83 outings.

That he is currently in with a chance of making 100 appearances for the Red Devils before his 20th birthday speaks volumes about the enormity of his potential.

As one of the purest strikers of a football in the entirety of the Premier League, there's no doubt that Greenwood is destined to enjoy a glittering career at the apex of European football.

The quality he has showcased in his career thus far has earned him a Transfermarkt valuation of £45m, which makes him the 31st most valuable player in England's top-flight and the fifth-highest in United's squad.

But how does he compare to players in a similar age bracket?

Well, Transfermarkt data has him listed as the most valuable player in the world of those born in 2001, but he is not the highest-ranked teenager on the planet.

Indeed, in order to reveal the hottest up-and-coming talents in the game right now, Transfermarkt have put together a gallery which includes the 26 highest valued players under the age of 20.

All of the valuations detailed below are listed in euros rather than pounds.

Greenwood is named as the fourth-most valuable teenager in football, while Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka isn't far behind in 6th place.

There are also entries from Wolves in the shape of Fabio Silva and Rayan Ait Nouri, and United newbie Amad Diallo sneaks onto the list in 26th place.

Unsurprisingly, Borussia Dortmund solidify their status as the ultimate hub of prodigious talent with two entries in the top ten.

But the Bundesliga outfit are rivalled by Barcelona, who take two spots on the podium with Pedri in third and Ansu Fati in top spot having already reached a valuation of €80m.

Take a look at the list in full below:

26. Amad Diallo, Manchester United (€15m)

25. Josko Gvardiol, Dynamo Zagreb (joining RB Leipzig 2021/22 (€16m)

24. Mohamed Ihattern, PSV Eindhoven (€16m)

23. Charles De Ketelaere, Club Brugge (€16m)

22. William Saliba, Nice - on loan from Arsenal (€17m)

21. Nuno Mendes, Sporting Lisbon (€17m)

20. Reinier, Borussia Dortmund (€18m)

19. Thiago Almada, Velez Sarsfield (€20m)

18. Takefusa Kubo, Getafa - on loan from Real Madrid (€20m)

17. Rayan Ait Nouri, Wolves (€20m)

16. Jeremy Doku, Stade Rennais (€20m)

15. Ryan Gravenberch, Ajax (€22m)

14. Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich (€24m)

13. Benoit Badiashile, AS Monaco (€25m)

12. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal (€25m)

11. Fabio Silva, Wolves (€25m)

10. Gabriel Veron, Palmeiras (€25m)

9. Rayan Cherki, Lyon (€25m)

8. Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund (€35m)

7. Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund (€38m)

6. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal (€45m)

5. Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen (€45m)

4. Mason Greenwood, Manchester United (€50m)

3. Pedri, Barcelona (€50m)

2. Eduardo Camavinga, Stade Rennais (€60m)

1. Ansu Fati, Barcelona (€80m)

