"So reliant" - talkSPORT pundit makes huge claim about Man Utd and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United’s season has often hinged on the talismanic abilities of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been a sensation since his arrival from Sporting CP in January of 2019 and has yet to show any signs of a dip.

Fernandes has scored 21 goals and laid on 12 assists in 36 games in all competitions this season and was at it again in the Europa League on Thursday night.

He scored twice as United beat Real Sociedad 4-0 away from home, proving that he can score goals and impact matches in any competition he features in.

However, it has become abundantly clear that United are at least somewhat reliant on the attacking midfielder, as he continues to play in pretty much every game – the only absences have come against Watford in the third round of the FA Cup and Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

And Jason Cundy, the talkSPORT pundit, believes that United would not even be in the top four if they didn’t have Fernandes in their ranks.

Cundy said: “If Bruno doesn’t turn up, United don’t turn up… he’s such a good player and he drives them forward.

“You worry for United. If there was to be five/six games where maybe picks up an injury, a suspension or even a lack of form… over the last 12 months he’s been astonishing, probably the most consistent player in the Premier League. United aren’t that great without him.”

Cundy also claims that Fernandes’ impact at United is similar to that of Eden Hazard at Chelsea, the team that he supports.

He added: “Kevin De Bruyne has just come out of Manchester City, you wouldn’t know it. If Bruno is out of the United side for the same length of time, United feel it. That’s the point I’m making, They’re so reliant.

“They wouldn’t be in the top four without him.

“I’ve seen it at my club with Eden Hazard. No Eden Hazard, no party. We were so reliant on him that it was literally keep the ball as long as we can and give it to Eden and he would do something – he’d give you a goal.

“You can’t keep coming to Bruno and say, ‘go on please, give us another goal’, he got the equaliser against West Brom so you need someone else to come up but it doesn’t happen.

“He’s literally dragged them to second in the table, they are not the second best side in the country… no Bruno, no party!”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

United are currently second but they are a way behind Manchester City, who top the table by 10 points at this moment in time.

Fernandes has undoubtedly been central to that.

There have been nine Premier League games this season in which Fernandes has failed to score or register an assist and United have only won two of them, against Sheffield United and Burnley.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

The other results have seen them lose to Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and the Blades, and draw with Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Those stats are inarguable: United would be far worse off without Fernandes.

News Now - Sport News