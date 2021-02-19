Wilfried Zaha drops huge hint over Crystal Palace future

Wilfried Zaha has been the star at Crystal Palace for some time now.

The former Manchester United winger came through the academy at the club before earning his big move to Old Trafford.

That did not work out and he subsequently returned to where it all began, and he remains a central part of Roy Hodgson’s plans.

He has scored nine goals this season in 19 Premier League games and has often captained the side too; he wore the armband as he scored a brace in the 3-1 win over United at Old Trafford.

However, he now appears to have dropped a major hint over his future and a potential exit from Selhurst Park.

Zaha is entering the final two years of his contract and is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, and he insists he wants to win trophies before his career ends.

Speaking to the FT Business of Football Summit, as quoted by The Sun, he said: “I’ve been at Palace since I was eight and I have given my all to the club. Nobody can tell me I haven’t.

“I give 150 per cent every single game I put that Palace shirt on. It might come across like I’m angry and mad but that’s the passion flowing through me. I might get in your face and make you annoyed because I want to win

“But the thing is, I’m ambitious, very ambitious.

“I have always wanted to play at the top level and win trophies and have the opportunity to show the medals to my kids and say ‘daddy’s won this and that’.

“So I will always give my 100% to the club but I’m ambitious and if there are opportunities I will have a look at them.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Zaha seems to be linked away every transfer window.

Indeed, he was recently the subject of bids from both Arsenal and Everton but was eventually convinced to stay at Palace.

It remains to be seen if other clubs come in with fresh bids this summer.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

They may feel they are in a good position to negotiate Palace’s asking price down, with his contract expiring, but it will have to be the right move for Zaha if he is focused on winning trophies.

One has to wonder if a top-six club would come knocking; if they do, it seems inevitable that Zaha will be on his way, given these quotes.

News Now - Sport News