Everton lining up bargain move for La Liga full-back ranked in Europe's top 10%

Everton have enjoyed a pretty solid season thus far.

The Toffees are currently seventh in the Premier League table and are just five points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

They are also just three points behind Liverpool, whom they play this weekend in a gigantic Merseyside derby at Anfield.

And it appears they are already planning for the summer transfer window.

Their European fate may still be up in the air but they are identifying targets ahead of the market reopening as they look to strengthen Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Spanish outlet Todofichajes claims that they are currently eyeing Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez.

Vazquez’s current contract expires at the end of the season and the report claims that he has rejected Real’s offer of an extension.

That means it is likely he will leave on a free transfer, although there are clubs rivalling Everton for his signature.

Valencia and Sevilla are both linked with an interest in moves that would keep Vazquez in Spain, while Italian side Napoli are also interested.

The 29-year-old is a versatile presence who can play on the right wing or at right back and he has made 17 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring twice and laying on four assists.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Intriguing.

Per fbref, Vazquez averages 3.65 shot-creating actions per game, 19.51 pressures, 3.87 touches in the attacking penalty area, an expected assist rate of 0.21 and a pass completion percentage of 85%.

All of those statistics place Vazquez in the top 10% of full-backs in Europe’s top five leagues, and one has to think he would slot straight into Ancelotti’s set-up.

As a versatile presence, he would be invaluable, and would have the ability to fill multiple roles, while he is at home both in and out of possession.

As free transfers go, this would be a steal.

