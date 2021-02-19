Fantasy Football: Five key FPL options ahead of GW25

Now that GW25 is almost upon us, FPL managers must move quickly in order to earn the most points FPL possible between now and the end of the season.

However, favourable fixtures for the likes of Brighton and Fulham provide cheaper alternatives that have low ownership this game week.

Friday's 6.30pm deadline is looming, so we take a look at the five best differential options for your FPL team in GW25...

Josh Maja - Fulham (£5.5m)

Fulham's January transfer signing, on loan from Bordeaux, excelled in GW24 and could be the saviour that they needed to help them climb out of relegation trouble. With 0.5% ownership in FPL, could he be your saviour as well?

He scored twice in their emphatic 2-0 win over Everton and, despite not scoring, he put in another solid performance against Burnley on Wednesday. In a game of little action, he provided a spark up front, which will come in handy for them over the next few weeks.

In GW25, Fulham face a must-win game against bottom-placed Sheffield United (H). The Blades just suffered a 3-0 loss to West Ham and it looks as though their Premier League survival hopes have been crushed.

Fulham and Maja need to take advantage of this at the weekend.

Lewis Dunk - Brighton and Hove Albion (£4.9m)

Brighton centre back Lewis Dunk has been a rock for the Seagulls this season. The £4.9m defender has helped them keep seven clean sheets, five in their last six games, which is incredible for a team in 16th place.

A goal against Burnley last week took his season tally to three, which means he has produced returns in each of his last six game week's. His aerial threat gives him an attacking edge on other defenders and he is only owned by 4.7% of FPL managers.

Brighton face a Crystal Palace side (H) who have failed to score in their past two game week's and have really struggled offensively without the injured Wilfried Zaha. A dismal 3-0 loss to Burnley last weekend will have knocked their confidence and Dunk could get a clean sheet here.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal (£11.3m)

After not starting for four-game week's, Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back to his best against Leeds last weekend. He scored a hat-trick in their 4-2 win, taking his tally to eight goals in the league this season.

You might think that Aubameyang is an odd differential option, but the £11.3m man is only owned by 6.3% of FPL managers. He is also listed as a midfielder but more often than not plays up front for the Gunners.

Despite facing a defensively sound Manchester City in GW25, if Aubameyang is really back to his old scoring form then he could be a very valuable asset going forward.

He has now scored five goals in his last two league starts, which suggests we could see him back to his best moving forward.

Olivier Giroud - Chelsea (£6.7m)

Olivier Giroud's chances of starting against Southampton in GW25 have been boosted by the injury of Tammy Abraham during their win over Newcastle last weekend. Giroud came on to play 70 minutes and grabbed himself a goal to help secure a 2-0 victory.

Abraham's injury isn't too serious, but this does mean that Giroud should fill in as their striker over the next couple of weeks. He is also owned by only 1.3% of FPL managers.

The Frenchman has scored four goals in 13 appearances in the league this term, with each of them coming when he has played 70 minutes or more - suggesting that he has been more effective when he starts rather than coming off the bench.

Chelsea play a defensively poor Southampton side on Saturday, who have conceded 14 goals in their last three games and haven't won in their last six league matches. Chelsea are unbeaten under new boss Thomas Tuchel and will want to extend their good run of form with Giroud's help in GW25.

Pedro Neto - Wolves (£5.7m)

Wolves midfielder Pedro Neto has been his team's main attacking threat in the absence of Raul Jimenez, despite playing on the wing. He grabbed a wonderful goal to secure a 2-1 victory over Southampton last weekend and has now scored five goals and produced six assists this season.

Owned by 6.6% of FPL managers, he is proving to be a valuable asset for only £5.7m. Neto has played a part in almost 50% of Wolves' goals this season, scoring or assisting 11 times out of Wolves' 25 goals.

They have a very favourable run of fixtures coming up, too, starting with Leeds at Molineux on Friday night. Leeds have the second-worst defensive record in the league, which should make Neto a great attacking option for your FPL team in GW25.

