Fantasy Football: Time to rush KDB straight back into your FPL team?

During Manchester City's 3-1 win over Everton on Wednesday, midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) made his return to the side following a four-week spell on the sidelines. He suffered a hamstring injury back in January and missed five Premier League games as a result.

Over 1.5 million FPL managers have transferred him out since he picked up his injury, but now could be a good time to think about transferring the Belgium international back in.

It is clear that he has the talent to pick up right where he left off - after coming on against Everton, a wonderful pass almost nabbed him an instant assit. He was in incredible form before his injury and so that raises the question; should you consider putting him back into your team?

We take a look at why he could be a valuable asset in FPL over the next few game week's...

Man City's incredible form

Manchester City are on an incredible run at the moment, even without De Bruyne. They have won their last 17 games in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 24. They have kept 14 clean sheets in the league (1st), have scored 49 goals (2nd) and are top of the table.

Before his injury, De Bruyne played a big part in their winning run. He was in spectacular form, producing four assists and a goal in his last six matches. He amassed 27 FPL points in his last four matches (pre-injury) and has earned 12 FPL bonus points already.

He now has 10 assists for the season, which is the joint second-most in the league - despite missing a large chunk of games. De Bruyne now has 17 assists and four goals in all competitions, which, in terms of goalscoring, is nowhere near his best.

In the Premier League, the midfielder takes 3.3 shots per game and produces 3.1 key passes, which highlights the huge impact that he has on the team. Although Ilkay Gundogan has been excellent in his absence, we should expect De Bruyne to replicate a similar kind of form.

Difficult run of games

His return will no doubt help City to continue their run and it is hard to see how they can improve at the moment. But having said that, they do have a few tough games coming up in the next few game week's.

City play Arsenal (A) this weekend in GW25, before having to face West Ham (H) and Manchester United (H) - with two Champions League games to think about, too.

This may force manager Pep Guardiola to rotate his midfielders because they have so much squad depth in that position. However, as we know, Kevin De Bruyne is their best player for that role and so if he is fit he will no doubt play.

Games against Fulham (A), Leicester (A), Leeds (H), Aston Villa (A) and Southampton (H) follow, which is a run of fixtures City and De Bruyne should come away with lots of Premier League and FPL points from.

Will you bring back De Bruyne?

Overall, it seems like it is worth considering De Bruyne as a member of your FPL team over the next few game weeks. His ability is clear to see and he will provide you with good attacking returns.

For £11.8m, however, he does come at a hefty price. A lot of the top Premier League midfielders are worth a similar amount, with Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Mo Salah (£12.6m) and Raheem Sterling £11.6m) all proving to be valuable assets.

However, De Bruyne is only owned by 10.2% of FPL managers at the moment, which gives him an advantage over other favourites.

If he can get back to his former self then FPL managers could reap the rewards of transferring him into their teams.

