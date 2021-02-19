"The reservations I have..." - Arsenal's legend sounds note of caution over Odegaard deal

Martin Odegaard is adapting to life at Arsenal.

The Norway international moved to the club on loan from Real Madrid in the January transfer window and has gone on to make four appearances in all competitions already.

He made his debut as a substitute against Manchester United in the Premier League, before again coming off the bench against Aston Villa.

He has started both of Arsenal’s recent games, though, against Leeds United in the league and Benfica in the Europa League.

In both games, he has played as a No.10, although he has yet to provide an assist or score a goal for the club.

But that has led to some concern from Arsenal legend Martin Keown, who is worried his presence in the team could be hindering Emile Smith-Rowe.

The latter has made 10 appearances in the league but was shifted from his usual attacking midfield position to the left flank against Leeds and Benfica.

And Keown thinks that could have a detrimental effect on his development.

Speaking to BT Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, he said: “The reservations I have is Smith Rowe was playing especially well in that position,' Keown continued.

“Now, perhaps he [Arteta] didn't feel he was getting enough from [Nicolas] Pepe defensively so Smith Rowe's gone into that position.

“Now you've got Saka and Smith Rowe in wide positions. They have really good movement, tuck inside nicely, they give that space for the full backs to get wide and they know when to press.

“But maybe they lose a little bit, for the time being, until Odegaard is ready to match speed. There were glimpses of really good play.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a totally fair and balanced piece of analysis.

Smith-Rowe has been carving out something of a niche for himself in attacking midfield but now, he finds himself on the left.

It isn’t that easy for a player to adapt to a completely new role in the team and one has to wonder if Odegaard’s signing could ultimately limit the Englishman’s development.

It should be said, of course, that the Norwegian is only at the club until the end of the season.

But Smith-Rowe won’t want to waste six months on the flank, when he is so clearly a real talent at attacking midfield.

