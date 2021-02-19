Today saw the eagerly anticipated announcement of what Call of Duty fans can expect to see in Call of Duty: Black ops cold war and Call of Duty: Warzone season 2.

An array of new features such as new weapons and War Zone features were included in Activision's announcement. But one feature in particular has got COD fans talking more than any other.

A brand new game mode which leads on from the first chapter of the 'Dark Aether' story has piqued the interests of gamers worldwide. This mode has been best described as 'World War Z meets Black Ops'.

The official description, per a report in GamingBible, is as follows: "Continuing the Dark Aether story, Outbreak takes place across massive play spaces throughout the Ural Mountains, packed with new enemies, team objectives, player rewards, and intel to discover on foot, in vehicles, or by jump pads.

"Whether its hunting down elite enemies using a satellite tracker, escorting a Rover that detects dimensional portals, or holding out against zombies in a confined Dark Aether zone, agents of Requiem will need to complete these investigations before they can Exfil... or risk entering a Dark Aether portal to a new region for even more rewards."

COD fans can look forward to enjoying a brand new open-world zombies experience, with co-op capabilities of up to four players.

It will boast a huge map, complete with vehicles, a much needed modern revamp of a game mode which has a special place in the hearts of Call Of Duty players.

After launching Warzone in March, coinciding with the nationwide lockdown, Call of Duty returned to popularity among gamers in the UK and since then they haven’t looked back.

Activision have announced the launch date on Thursday the 25th of February so make sure you clear your diary.

This new Zombies mode proves Activision’s intent to keep improving the gaming experience for Call of Duty fans as well as engaging with a game mode which holds such nostalgia within the gaming community.

