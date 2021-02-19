Levy's stance on sacking Mourinho revealed before massive Spurs derby

Tottenham Hotspur lifted some of the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho on Thursday night.

The club faced Wolfsberger in the Europa League on Thursday and strolled to a 4-1 win, with Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, and Carlos Vinicius all on the scoresheet.

That victory will have been all the sweeter given that Harry Kane did not even travel with the squad ahead of this weekend’s derby clash with West Ham United.

That could be a crunch game for the club, given their current position in the Premier League table.

Spurs are ninth, six points behind the top four, and could fall nine points behind the Hammers if David Moyes’ side win on Sunday.

But ESPN reports that Mourinho’s job is not in immediate danger, and that chairman Daniel Levy will wait until the end of the season before making a decision on the Tottenham boss’ future.

It would cost Spurs around £30m to sack Mourinho mid-season but, while he retains the backing of the board and the players, Levy is mindful results need to improve.

He expects the club to progress against Wolfsberger – almost a given after the first-leg tie – and then pick up results against the Hammers, Burnley, and Crystal Palace prior to the north London derby against Arsenal in March.

Mourinho can still point to the fact that the club will contest a cup final this season; they play Manchester City in the EFL Cup final in April.

But it seems, in the short-term, the focus has sharpened on his future.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This makes total sense.

Spurs have been in something of a rut recently but they have been helped by the openness of the league below City.

Even with their dire form, Spurs are only six points off the top four and will move within three if they win this weekend.

With the club still in a cup final and still in the Europa League too, there is every chance this could end up being a remarkably successful season.

Mourinho has to deliver; if he doesn’t, he will surely be out the door.

