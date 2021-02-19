The world record for the youngest owner of a Rolex watch has surely been broken.

Kentrel Jr. was gifted a diamond encrusted gold Rolex watch at the age of just 5 weeks.

Who would buy a child of such infancy a Gold Rolex, you ask? Well...his grandfather Floyd Mayweather, of course.

Kentrel Jr. is the 43 year old prize fighter’s first grandson and if the first 5 weeks is anything to go by it looks like he is being well looked after. The watch is said to be a “Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, with a starting price of £32,000.

The mother of Kentrel Jr. is Iyanna Mayweather more commonly known as “Yaya”, the 50-0 boxer’s eldest child. The new mother has shared videos of her newborn and appears to be overjoyed.

She has also shared pictures of Floyd holding the five-week-old prior to his first photoshoot. It’s not just the watch that is getting attention either. Kentrel Jr. has already travelled on a private jet.

It’s well known that 'Money' Mayweather has an extensive collection of watches, the most expensive of which is valued at almost £14 Million, a passion he clearly hopes to pass on to the newest member of the family.

The 50-0 boxer has committed to face Youtuber Logan Paul in his latest venture out of retirement. The bout was originally scheduled for this Saturday but this has now been pushed back.

The latest in a series of head-scratching fights.

Surely nobody can doubt that Mayweather’s motive for this fight is monetary. But can you blame him?



With five children the mind boggles at how many grandchildren he might end up with and if they all command a £32,000 Rolex and private jet rides, then he will need all the cash he can get.

So my advice would be to get it while you still can Floyd, goodness knows what he expects for his birthday!

