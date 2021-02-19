As the global pandemic seemingly enters a new stage, the gaming world continues to enjoy surely its most successful period, with more and more people confined indoors.

Now over three months on from the release of the PlayStation 5, clamour for the latest instalment of next-gen entertainment, more particularly Grand Theft Auto, is greater than ever.

Whilst the wait for GTA6 continues, there is at least a crumb of comfort for devotees of the Rockstar franchise, that began over two decades ago with the release of the original GTA in 1997.

Indeed, reputable leaker on social media, Tez, has hinted that PS5 owners could get a remake of the arguably the best and most successful Trilogy in the game's history.

The leaker - a regular trove of web rumour - was reported to have changed his Twitter banner, showcasing the GTA trilogy, accompanied by familiar artwork from Liberty City.

The post later changed, but fellow tweeter Yaz, also teased a similar banner, although the latter later confirmed it was for aesthetic purposes solely.

If rumours are true however, GTA fans could expect to experience the delights of Grand Theft Auto III, GTA Vice City and San Andreas - remastered no less - all bundled into one release.

Originally released in 2001, GTA3 was the first of three games unveiled for the PS2's market-changing console.

With two more editions made in the following three years, gaming fans enjoyed a iconic period in the franchise's history, with San Andreas also released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2004.

Having shipped an approximate 280 million units worldwide, at a gross revenue of over $9 billion, the aforementioned trio of games remain a favourite within the GTA community.

As 2021 rolls on, the rumours are nothing more than that at this stage, however, it should be noted that GTA3 celebrates its 20th anniversary later this year.

With the gaming calendar having been pushed back due to the pandemic, a next-gen trilogy remake to some degree, would make huge sense this year.

