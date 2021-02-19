The battle between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe is raging after the midweek Champions League action.

The PSG striker scored a memorable hat-trick in Camp Nou as Mauricio Pochettino's side beat Barcelona 4-1.

Over to Haaland. Borussia Dortmund beat Sevilla 3-2 away from home, with their Norwegian superstar scoring twice and also assisting Mahmoud Dahoud.

The 20-year-old was named Man of the Match and looks like the only player who is going to seriously threaten Mbappe for supremacy in the next generation when we lose Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Haaland currently has 110 club goals to Mbappe's 142, but many of those were scored in Norway and Austria. The Frenchman, meanwhile, is two years older.

Those mitigations make it difficult to compare the two. Mbappe has also won a World Cup and plenty of silverware with PSG, of course.

Yet many of the comparisons relate to their individual traits. In Haaland and Mbappe, we have two very different players, but ones who share some incredible qualities.

When it comes to speed, the Frenchman is typically seen to have the edge, though the Dortmund striker is no snail.

How do you account for their differences? Football movement expert Dr. Raj has weighed in with an analysis of the way the two forwards run.

So who's faster?

He notes that Mbappe has recorded a top speed of 38 k/ph, compared to Haaland's top speed of

36 k/ph.

The latter has a slightly stooped pose when he runs, due to his greater height of 1.94m.

So on paper, it's the PSG star who is the faster.

That's not to underestimate his Bundesliga counterpart, who actually recorded one of his fastest ever sprints against the Parisians.

But take a look at a compilation of some of Mbappe's quickest sprints:

He burst into the 36 k/mh + zone against Marseille recently, racing the length of the pitch before scoring on his 150th appearance.

Now make no mistake, this is only one measure of pitting these two rivals against one another - and it's by no means a definitive way of judging who's the better player.

