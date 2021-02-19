It's now almost three and a half years since Conor McGregor's defeat to Floyd Mayweather back in August 2017, but still the UFC star refuses to walk away from their feud.

Still stinging from his latest loss at UFC 257 to Dustin Poirier, the Notorious One has chosen again to reignite his rivalry with Mayweather, as the boxer prepares to celebrate his 44th birthday next week.

For Mayweather however, there is no birthday return to the Forbes Sport Rich List, who, despite his estimated £510 million net worth, has not featured in the top 10 of which, since 2018.

McGregor has jumped at the chance to rub salt in the wounds, posting on social media at his dismay of not seeing the five-weight former champion in the list.

As he posted on Instagram, the Irishman wished him an early happy birthday, saying, "Happy birthday Floyd!"

He then however taunts Mayweather adding, "We miss you on the Forbes."

Roger Federer again tops the famed list of highest-paid male athletes, with footballing trio Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. making up the rest of top four, followed by the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry and a reborn Tiger Woods.

Though McGregor has failed to make the top ten either, the former UFC champion also graced the list before he fought Mayweather in Las Vegas 42 months ago.

With his own portfolio weighing in around the £104 million mark, McGregor bullishly stated he intends to top the list at the end of 2021, as he referenced the top 10 rankings.

"I’m already a very wealthy man and it is only going to go up, make no mistake about it. This year I have aspirations of being the number one highest-paid athlete on the Forbes list."

With negotiations reportedly continuing behind the scenes over a mega-millions rematch between Mayweather and McGregor, his goal may not be as tall an order as first it seems.

Add to that the possibility of a third fight in a Poirier trilogy later this summer. His fighting abilities may be failing him, but his money-making savvy certainly is not.

As was revealed in the combat PPV top 15, McGregor features four times on the countdown, and has been involved in the top-three highest revenue bouts in UFC in particular.

Indeed, should both fights come to pass, one can guarantee McGregor will be flashing his new toys and latest bling in the very near future.

News Now - Sport News