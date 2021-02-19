Spurs urged to make move for "amazing" goalkeeper, potential Lloris replacement

Sam Johnstone has been a rare bright spark for West Bromwich Albion this season.

The Baggies are well and truly mired in a relegation fight and sit 12 points off safety in 19th place.

One could make a reasonable case to say they are guaranteed to go down but Johnstone is one of the few West Brom players raging against the dying of the light.

The former Manchester United academy product has kept two clean sheets in the top-flight this season and also leads the league in terms of saves made.

That has led to reports of interest from elsewhere, with Tottenham Hotspur linked with an interest in signing the star, per The Sun.

That is due to fears over the future of Hugo Lloris and Kevin Campbell, the former Arsenal striker, believes that Johnstone has enjoyed an “amazing” season and would be deserving of a move to north London.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Sam is a top-quality goalkeeper and a lovely lad, by the way.

“I’ve met him and he is a really nice lad. In a season like this, your see the pedigree of the goalkeeper. The keeper has to be good just to keep them in certain games.

“He has done his personal stock no harm this year. Other clubs are looking and thinking, ‘If he was in our team he would be great.’

“I am not surprised that Spurs are looking at him. He’s been West Brom’s best player this season, he’s been amazing.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Johnstone would undoubtedly shine in a top team.

Lloris has been rather error-prone in recent weeks, making significant mistakes against Everton and Manchester City.

A move to bring in a player from a relegated club in the summer would hardly break the bank for Spurs and even if Lloris stays, having Johnstone on the books makes complete sense.

He would be a better No.2 than Joe Hart purely by offering a realistic alternative in the Premier League.

He is valued at just £5.85m by Transfermarkt; Spurs should follow Campbell’s advice and get him in.

