Everton-owned man at centre of huge transfer story amid Fabrizio Romano's £70m claim

Moise Kean is shining at PSG.

The Everton loanee moved to the French club in the summer in a move that rather confounded expectations after a poor start to life in the Premier League.

Indeed, he scored just four goals in 37 games for the Toffees following his move from Juventus.

At PSG, though, he has enjoyed a new lease of life and has scored 10 goals in 17 Ligue 1 games this season.

And he crowned his highly impressive season with a goal at the Camp Nou as Mauricio Pochettino’s side ran riot against Barcelona and won 4-1.

It is unsurprising, then, that PSG seem rather interested in signing him permanently.

Sport Witness carries a report from Le Parisien claiming that Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, has been following Kean’s development since he was 15, when he first started to thrive in Juventus’ youth setup.

The two clubs have yet to enter into talks over a permanent deal for Kean but the report hints that they are on the horizon as PSG look to keep the 20-year-old at the club.

He is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt and it remains to be seen if Everton will drive a hard bargain for a player who roundly flopped at Goodison Park but who clearly has oodles of talent.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

There isn’t a club with deeper pockets than PSG.

And that could leave Everton sitting pretty as they negotiate a deal with the French club.

Noted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that the Toffees would demand around £70m for Kean and one can understand why.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

He is banging goals in with regularity in France and is clearly central to the way PSG are playing.

There is no need for Everton to let him go on the cheap.

News Now - Sport News