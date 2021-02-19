West Ham news: Board approach key figure over potential deal

Not only has David Moyes rebuilt West Ham United, the miracles he's performed this season will have done his reputation the world of good.

It's fair to say the Scotsman endured somewhat of a fall from grace after being sacked by Manchester United in 2014.

Relegated at Sunderland and let go by The Hammers in 2018 as they searched for a higher 'calibre' of manager, his successful stint in charge of Everton was looking like an increasingly long time ago.

According to The Sun, West Ham now want to tie Moyes down to a long-term deal as a result of his performance since replacing Manuel Pellegrini in 2019.

Though his current contract doesn't expire until 2022, the board are thought to have approached him over the prospect of extending that by another three years.

For his part, the 57-year-old is said to be happy in East London but would like to see more structural change. Moyes is understood to want top brass to commit to putting a scouting system in place in an effort to unearth more gems in the transfer market as he looks to build a long-term project at the London Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Finally, West Ham are reaping the rewards of a sense of stability.

Though controversy has never been a rare commodity under their current ownership, Moyes appears to have settled things down since returning to the club and, crucially, key players are believed to be happy working under him.

In December, The Athletic revealed both Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek were enjoying developing under his style despite potential transfer interest, so life certainly looks good behind the scenes.

With European qualification a realistic target this season, trusting Moyes to develop this project seems like the smartest thing West Ham could possibly do at the moment. Having proven he is capable of consistently finishing in the upper echelons of the Premier League while with Everton, they do seem to be in safe hands.

The best could be yet to come for David Moyes and West Ham.

