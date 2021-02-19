Aston Villa transfer news: Big clubs keen on 19-year-old forward

The notion of a graduate of the Aston Villa academy is reportedly attracting big interest across Europe will be nothing new to supporters.

Having seen Jack Grealish frequently touted as a target for the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City, rumours linking other impressive young players with moves away should be something everyone connected with the club are used to.

Indeed, reports from The Athletic certainly fit that mould.

They claim a number of big sides in Germany, Holland, Belgium and Portugal are keen on a move for 19-year-old attacker Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

Impressing within the youth set-up, the talented teenager is out of contract in the summer and those interested abroad would reportedly be willing to offer him a direct route into first-team football, as seems to be a trend at the moment.

Following Jadon Sancho's success at Borussia Dortmund, the likes of Ademola Lookman, Jude Bellingham and Jonathan Panzo have all moved to the continent in an effort to break into first-teams on a more regular basis.

For his part, however, Philogene-Bidace is understood to be happy at Villa Park and the offer of a new deal is reportedly on the table, with staying at the club thought to be his priority.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While breaking into Aston Villa's starting eleven seems a daunting prospect right now given some of their exploits this season, the youngster might be wise to consider just how willing Dean Smith has been to blood the youngsters during his time in charge.

Transfermarkt note he's handed three burgeoning talents debuts in the Premier League in the last season-and-a-half (Jacob Ramsey, Keinan Davis and Indiana Vassilev) so he does appear to be willing to offer a pathway to the next generation.

With that in mind, there doesn't seem to be a real need to leave Villa at the moment. Chances are there under this manager and their remarkable rise through the league after narrowly avoiding relegation last time out suggests this is a club on the up.

Philogene-Bidace could play a part in that over the coming months and years.

