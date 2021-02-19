Bruno Fernandes was once again at his brilliant best for Manchester United on Thursday evening.

The Portuguese playmaker scored the Red Devils' first two goals in a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Fernandes was unplayable for much of the game in Turin and his prolificacy in front of goal means the 26-year-old has now netted 21 times in all competitions this season.

The former Sporting Lisbon man is the first United midfielder to reach the 20-goal mark in a single campaign since Paul Scholes in 2002/03.

Scholes finished that season with 20 goals, so Fernandes has already surpassed the club legend with around a third of 2020/21 still to be played.

But there's one statistic currently doing the rounds on social media that's even more impressive than the one mentioned above.

Since his debut for United back in February 2020, Fernandes has basically matched the great Lionel Messi for goal involvements, per ESPN.

United's talisman has scored 33 goals and chipped in with 19 assists in his 58 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Fernandes' record is outrageous and he also offers so much more to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on the pitch.

He's the man who makes United tick with his ingenuity and bravery on the ball in the middle of the park.

But if you still believe Fernandes is just a 'penalty merchant', then check out footage of his individual highlights against Sociedad below, because it will certainly change your mind for good.

Fernandes vs Sociedad

Any Bruno doubters left? The guy is a genius, it's as simple as that really.

The only downside to his brilliance in a United shirt for the club's supporters is the fact that the team are evidently reliant on the 26-year-old superstar.

Were he to pick up an injury that would rule him out for a length of time, Solskjaer's side would be in big trouble.

News Now - Sport News