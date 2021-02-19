Man Utd made huge £130m bid for sensational La Liga ace

Manchester United are forever linked with the best young players on the planet.

First it was Jadon Sancho, now it seems that their interest in Ansu Fati is getting another airing.

The club were reported to be interested in a rather far-fetched deal to sign the Barcelona youngster in the summer.

And now it is again making the back pages in Spain.

Sport Witness carries a report from Mundo Deportivo claiming that the 18-year-old was the subject of a huge bid from the Old Trafford club.

They claim it stood at €150m (£130m), a fee that would have shattered the record fee paid by a British club for a player.

It is worth noting here that Fati has only made 43 appearances for Barcelona and is currently in his second full season as a professional.

He is clearly a remarkable talent as he has already won four caps for Spain and remains an impressive member of the Barca squad, scoring four goals in seven La Liga games this term.

The bid was flatly rejected by the Catalan club, apparently.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

We’ve got a few doubts here.

Not only is Fati still really young, why would United have looked to pay £130m for an inexperienced teenager when they could have paid that to buy Sancho, who is much further along in his development, from Borussia Dortmund.

More to the point, Barca’s position in La Liga - they are third, nine points behind leaders Atletico Madrid - and their 4-1 drubbing at the hands of PSG in midweek has left them in desperate need of some good news.

Stating that they managed to keep hold of a promising young talent despite a mega bid from a foreign club is a good way to generate some good PR.

That’s what we’re chalking this one up to.

