Liverpool approach Declan Rice's agent over potential transfer

Liverpool are reportedly in the hunt for West Ham United star Declan Rice.

The England international has been heavily linked with a return to Chelsea ever since he established himself as a key lynchpin for the Hammers.

However, the west London outfit are not the only top six side in pursuit of his signature.

Transfer expert Ian McGarry, who presents the Transfer Window podcast with Duncan Castles, has revealed that two of Chelsea's closest domestic rivals have taken preliminary steps to lure Rice away from London Stadium.

Indeed, while talking on the Transfer Window podcast (per Daily Star), McGarry claimed that Liverpool and Manchester United have already confirmed their interest to the 22-year-old's agent.

“He is no longer on the transfer list of recruitment possibilities for the Stamford Bridge club, but he has certainly roused the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United.

“Both of whom have expressed interest to Rice’s agent as we understand and they have asked to be kept informed of any offers made for the England international.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

It's intriguing to learn of Liverpool's interest during what has been a difficult season for the Premier League title holders.

The club's injury crisis in central defence has stripped them of their first-choice options and forced Fabinho to abandon his usual holding midfield duties and deputise in the back four.

That enforced change has left Jurgen Klopp without a reliable, technically gifted and domineering ball-winner in the midfield anchor role, which in turn has skewed the balance of the team at both ends of the field.

Perhaps the Brazilian's absence in midfield has drawn Klopp's attention to the shortage of alternatives and convinced him that the Reds need to sign a talented player to operate in the pivot.

After all, their closest rivals Manchester City have both Fernandinho and Rodri to choose from in that position, while Ilkay Gundogan has performed effectively in that role previously.

It's also worth noting that Rice, who the Hammers valued at a whopping £80m back in 2019, started his career as a central defender before progressing into midfield.

There's little doubt his versatility and proven Premier League quality would make him an excellent addition to the Liverpool squad.

