Tottenham transfer news: Big wages unlikely to be an issue if vultures circle

Where Harry Kane's career goes from here will be one of the most interesting narratives in English football.

The nation's captain could still break Alan Shearer's long-standing record and become the Premier League's all-time top scorer, as well as overtake Wayne Rooney as the most prolific striker in the Three Lions' history.

However, whether or not he is at Tottenham Hotspur long enough to move ahead of Jimmy Greaves' never-beaten tally of 266 for the club remains to be seen.

According to The Daily Mail, both Manchester United and Manchester City would be willing to pay Kane more than he is currently earning in North London.

Both clubs have been linked with a £150m move for the striker recently and this report suggests bettering his wages as an incentive to move would not be a problem, even despite his current £200k weekly salary.

Given those suitors look as if they can offer Kane a better chance of winning major trophies at the moment, the fact more money could be on the table would surely make the idea of moving on even more tempting.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's hard to imagine Tottenham without Kane and Kane without Tottenham.

However, he has previously indicated he'd be willing to leave if he doesn't feel he can win trophies and, despite a promising start to the season, Spurs look further away from that than they did under Mauricio Pochettino.

At least under the Argentine, Spurs were finishing second in the Premier League and as runners-up in the Champions League. While that would have done little to feed Kane's ambition of winning things, it's hard to imagine this incarnation of Tottenham matching even those heights given what we've seen this season.

Now 27, this summer will surely be a hugely important one in shaping the peak of his career.

News Now - Sport News