Liverpool set to demand up to £26m for rarely-seen ace - report

Marko Grujic has never made an impact at Liverpool.

The midfielder arrived at the club back in 2016 from Red Star Belgrade, with the Reds paying £5.1m for his signature.

Since then, he has made a total of 16 first-team appearances for Liverpool and has spent the majority of his five years on the books out on loan.

He is currently with Porto but has previously returned to Red Star, while also having stints with Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin.

And now it seems he will finally be on his way out of the club this summer.

Sport Witness carries a report from Sportske claiming that the 24-year-old will be moved on because of the emergence of Curtis Jones in the Reds’ midfield.

Grujic is four years older than Jones and the Premier League club do not expect him to make any kind of impact on the first-team.

They will try to sell him in the summer and are hoping to receive between €20m (£17.3m) and €30m (£26m) for his signature.

There is no indication of any interest from other clubs but it seems he is firmly on the market.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this didn’t take a detective to work out.

Grujic has made more appearances for Porto just this season than in his years at Liverpool.

He now has a clear equation in front of him: If he manages to impress during his time at the Portuguese club, he may earn himself a permanent move in the summer.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

It’s clear he doesn’t have a future at Anfield.

It’s up to him to convince the Dragons to bring him in.

News Now - Sport News