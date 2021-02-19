Liverpool injury news: Player Klopp hoped would be fit still sidelined

Indicative of Liverpool's season, injury problems have reared their ugly head again just after Jurgen Klopp's side had seemingly taken a step forward.

Indeed, the Premier League champions were able to forget their miserable run of form in domestic competition by beating RB Leipzig in the Champions League with relative ease.

Still, quoted in The Daily Mail, Klopp revealed a problem ahead of tomorrow's Merseyside derby.

With bitter rivals Everton making the short trip across Stanley Park tomorrow afternoon, Klopp revealed he would remain without a key member of his first-team set-up.

Fabinho's muscle problem will prevent the Brazilian from featuring in the derby having missed four of the last five games.

Klopp is said to have been hopeful the 27-year-old would be available but he is yet to return to full training though he could return soon.

"'Fab was not in training. Nothing really new. Fab, Milly (James Milner), Diogo (Jota) are getting closer but not enough for the weekend," he said.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Luckily for Liverpool, Ozan Kabak did seem to put his difficult debut against Leicester last weekend behind him while away on European duty.

According to WhoScored, no one made more tackles than the Turkish international against Leipzig (4, double the amount of anyone else) or as many interceptions (3). Having also won two aerial duels in midweek, the January signing proved hugely impressive just at the right time.

While not having Fabinho available is obviously a blow given all he's done for the club since joining in 2018, the fact Kabak has impressed should give them confidence. If he can take that into the derby and marshal Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton do look short on firepower given no one outside of the England man in their squad has scored more than five goals.

Liverpool haven't had much luck on the injury front this season but perhaps their activity in the January transfer window could soon pay off.

