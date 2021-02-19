Man Utd transfer news: Talks expected with deadly striker

Seeing Edinson Cavani sign for Manchester United back in October was a surprise.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side weren't exactly short on striking options having scored 66 times in the Premier League last time out and the Uruguayan had spent a long time out of the game after making his last appearance for Paris Saint-Germain back in February 2020.

Indeed, having watched Radamel Falcao - another veteran celebrated South American forward - fail at Old Trafford, anyone feeling skeptical about his suitability to life in the Premier League had good reason.

Clearly, Cavani has proven any doubters wrong.

The 34-year-old has scored seven times in twenty-four games across all competitions this season and, according to Sky Sports, is in line for a new contract at the Theatre of Dreams.

United are reportedly keen on keeping him beyond the end of the season (at which point his current deal will expire) and Solskjær has confirmed he will sit down with the player's camp to try and reach another agreement.

"We'll sit down with him and speak with him in the near future, of course, to see his plans and our plans," said the United boss.

"You always speak to your players and with his contract situation, we're very pleased with what he's done."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

One of the most prolific forwards in European football for close to a decade, keeping Cavani beyond his current deal makes total and absolute sense.

Though his advancing years may prevent him from playing every single game the footballing calendar throws up, he's clearly still capable of finishing chances and is an elite option to bring on in games while the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial carry the can on a more frequent basis.

There aren't many strikers of his calibre around. To have one of the most celebrated forwards of the last decade in the squad seriously strengthens United, with the initial risk of signing a player that age looking to have paid off.

United would be foolish not to extend his contract.

