Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland have been the names on the lips of football fans across the globe over the past 72 hours or so.

On Tuesday evening, Mbappe produced one of the Champions League's greatest ever individual displays, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 win for Paris Saint-Germain away at Barcelona.

The following night, Haaland delivered the goods for Borussia Dortmund as he scored a brace and contributed an assist in a 3-2 win for the German giants in Seville.

The two young superstars have the potential to dominate the professional game like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have done over the past 10 to 15 years.

However, Mbappe and Haaland are not the only players aged 23 or under capable of reaching the highest of heights.

European football is blessed with a number of youthful talents capable of securing legendary status and Spanish publication AS have cherry-picked what they believe are the 10 very best.

They state that those chosen can be football's next 'Galacticos', a word that was created to describe the plethora of superstar arrivals at Real Madrid in the early 2000s.

Let's take a look at the 10 players who have received the prestigious honour from AS...

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 22 years old

Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 23 years old

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 23 years old

Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 20 years old

Ansu Fati (Barcelona) - 18 years old

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - 23 years old

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - 20 years old

Ferran Torres (Manchester City) - 20 years old

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 20 years old

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - 21 years old

Both the Premier League (Rashford, Foden, Torres) and the Bundesliga (Haaland, Davies, Sancho) have three players apiece in the 10-man list.

La Liga (Fati, Felix) has two, while Ligue 1 (Mbappe) and Serie A (Martinez) have to settle for just one future 'Galactico'.

Overall, it's a pretty tidy selection by AS, as all 10 players are already taking their respective leagues by storm and undoubtedly have the potential to compete for the most coveted individual accolades on offer.

In five to seven years time, it's likely that multiple footballers mentioned above will have held the Ballon d'Or trophy aloft with a beaming smile on their face.

