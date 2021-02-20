Patrick Bamford once again found himself the victim of VAR during Leeds' 1-0 defeat to Wolves.

The striker was denied a late equaliser, with Stockley Park failing to overturn the linesman's offside decision.

Bamford tweeted after the game:

"Gutted for the lads tonight, robbed of a point but at least it’s “mAkInG tHe GaMe BeTtEr” we go again Tuesday."

It's understandable that Marcelo Bielsa's side felt the fates were against them.

Wolves' victory was settled by a bizarre Illan Meslier own goal.

Adama Traore, who was singled out for praise by Nuno Esperito Santo afterwards, struck a thunderous long-range strike which hammered off the crossbar.

With Meslier prone on the ground, the ball then bounced in off the goalkeeper's back.

The pace before Traore's strike was just incredible. You can see the own goal below:

How unlucky can you get?

The 20-year-old has come under fire this season for his errors - particularly in January's 3-0 defeat to Spurs, when he was at fault for two goals - but there wasn't really much he could have done about that one.

As well as missing a slice of good fortune, Leeds were also left to rue the absence of Kalvin Phillips once again. They have one just one of the six Premier League games the midfielder has missed this season.

Bielsa was not too concerned, nonetheless, with Mateusz Klich also hitting the post and Rui Patricio being forced into saves from Liam Cooper and Helder Costa. In short, Leeds were very unlucky not to get a point.

Wolves will be delighted to have Traore back firing on all cylinders, though.

It hasn't been an easy campaign for 25-year-old due to uncertainty surrounding his future and he's yet to register a Premier League goal or assist in the 2020/21 season.

His strike on Friday night deserved to break that duck, albeit it went in anyway via a bit of luck.

