England's quest to win their second major international trophy has lasted over 54 years and counting.

For a long time, it looked as if the dream of football coming home would never become reality, but there is renewed optimism among fans ahead of this summer's Euro 2020.

The Three Lions' squad has improved a substantial amount since the country's run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup.

Manager Gareth Southgate now has world-class options available to him in pretty much every position on the pitch - as you will soon find out.

Below, we've highlighted England's immense squad depth by providing two high-quality players for each of the 11 roles in a 4-3-3 formation.

The sheer number of talented Englishmen available to pick from right now means we've had to omit some seriously fantastic footballers and for that, we're sorry!

GK - Nick Pope (Burnley) & Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Pope needs to be England's number one at Euro 2020 ahead of Pickford, it's as simple as that really. We felt bad omitting Dean Henderson in favour of the Everton man to be honest...

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) & Kyle Walker (Man City)

Having two of the best right-backs in the world is pretty good going. England's strength in the department is obscene really, with Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Reece James also available for selection.

CB - Harry Maguire (Man Utd) & Michael Keane (Everton)

Maguire and Keane are two players that attract a lot of criticism. However, real football fans know that they're both very good defenders and represent excellent options for Southgate.

CB - John Stones (Man City) & Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Stones' City renaissance and Mings' fine form with Villa this season means England currently look well-manned at centre-back for the first time in years.

LB - Luke Shaw (Man Utd) & Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Shaw's incredible form at United over the past few months will likely result in Chilwell being demoted in the England setup. The Chelsea man is still a stellar option to have in the squad, though.

CDM - Declan Rice (West Ham) & Kalvin Phillips (Leeds)

Rice and Phillips are shining for their respective teams in the Premier League and are both young, so England should have no problems in the defensive midfield department for quite some time.

CM - Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) & James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Henderson is still one of the best midfielders in the world and Ward-Prowse is enjoying the best season of his career. The Saints' free-kick specialist has scored five goals and contributed the same number of assists in 2020/21.

CM - Mason Mount (Chelsea) & Phil Foden (Man City)

Mount is almost a guaranteed starter for England these days and in Foden, the Three Lions possess a generational talent who can play anywhere across the forward line. If he maintains his current form at City for the rest of the season, Southgate may even consider promoting Foden above Mount.

RW - Raheem Sterling (Man City) & Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

England's options at right-wing are so good that Bukayo Saka, Arsenal's best player this season, misses out. Sterling and Sancho are going to be a serious problem for opposing defences at Euro 2020.

ST - Harry Kane (Tottenham) & Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Goals, goals and more goals. Calvert-Lewin's aerial power makes him the perfect game-changer from the bench, which is why the Everton man represents the best option as Kane's back-up over the likes of Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham.

LW - Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) & Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

Grealish is one of the best creative players in the world these days and if the Villa man is off form, England can turn to the dangerous Rashford. Like on the opposing flank, Southgate is spoilt for choice at left-wing.

For the first time in years, football has a significant chance of coming home this summer.

