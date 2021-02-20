On Thursday evening, fans of English football will have spotted a rather familiar face in Europa League action against Arsenal.

Adel Taarabt played 77 minutes for Benfica against the Gunners and the Moroccan is now a disciplined central midfielder rather than a maverick playmaker.

It's a change that has revitalised his career and Taarabt was one of the Portuguese side's better performers during their 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

But while he's probably a more complete footballer these days, the 31-year-old's most memorable spell of form came in the Championship around 10 years ago, when he was an unpredictable skill machine.

To this very day, Taarabt remains the ultimate 'The Streets Won't Forget' player because of his exceptional season at Queens Park Rangers in 2010/11.

So after his showing against Arsenal, it feels only fair to put the Moroccan's finest hour in the limelight for this edition of our weekly series.

The 2010/11 campaign was one which saw Taarabt dominate the second-tier of English football like no other player has in the modern era.

The 31-year-old scored 19 goals and contributed 16 assists from his attacking midfield role, helping QPR finish top of the table and earn promotion to the Premier League.

He was duly named the 2010/11 Football League Player of the Year for his efforts and was also voted into the Championship's PFA Team of the Year.

Taarabt's 2010/11 highlights

No one could lay a glove on Taarabt in 2010/11.

He was too quick, too skilful and too strong to be contained. At times in the above video, it really does look like a man against boys.

Due to the fact he reigned supreme in the Championship, many believed Taarabt would go on to take the Premier League by storm the following season.

That didn't materialise, as the intensity and quality of the English top-flight proved too much for the Moroccan magician.

In his 27 Premier League appearances for QPR in 2011/12, Taarabt managed only two goals and five assists, a significant decline in output.

We would never see the very best of the enigmatic midfielder in the English top-flight and he's sadly never fulfilled all of his enormous potential.

But the streets will always cherish those memories of when Taarabt turned Loftus Road and the Championship into his own personal skill school.

