Even with fans absent, the animosity will be cranked up a notch in Saturday's Merseyside derby.

Liverpool host Everton for the first time since Jordan Pickford's season-ending career on Virgil van Dijk back in October.

The impact of the Dutchman's absence on the champions' title defence can't really be overstated.

Of course, it's been compounded by injuries to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, as well as problems at the other end of the pitch.

It all means there is the potential for flash points when the two rivals meet on Saturday evening.

From Milan Baros to Steven Gerrard, plenty of Liverpool players have lost their heads in the derby over the years.

However, they'd do well to channel the nonchalance of Luis Suarez, who simply refused to be rattled by the Toffees.

What Moyes said before the game

Back in 2012, David Moyes criticised the Uruguayan for diving.

“I would (be concerned about Suarez) because I think he has got history," the Scotsman said.

"I tell you what it will do, it will turn the supporters away from football. It is hard for the referees, it really is. But it will turn supporters away from it if they think players are conning their way to results. People like to see things done correctly, in the main."

Two days later, the striker ran the show at Goodison Park, forcing a deflection from Leighton Baines for the opening goal after just 14 minutes.

Suarez then put Liverpool 2-0 up with a header and was controversially denied an injury-time winner after Everton had come back to equalise through Leon Osman and Steven Naismith.

Suarez's iconic celebration

Yet the enduring image of that day remains his celebration after the first goal. Suarez immediately ran over to the dugout, pointed at Moyes, and then threw himself into a salmon dive before landing in front of the then Everton boss.

Moyes reacted furiously, rushing out of his seat and a number of items were thrown onto the pitch.

Best of all, Phil Neville was then booked - for diving.

Moyes was asked about the celebration post-match, but to be fair, he had no complaints.

"I thought it was great," he said. "I would probably have done the same if I had been the player, but he is going to have to dive in front of a lot of managers then I think!"

