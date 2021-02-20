Rumours linking Manchester City with a sensational move for Lionel Messi continue to rumble on.

Messi's contract at Barcelona is due to expire in June 2021, so naturally his future has been subject of fierce speculation in recent months.

The Argentine dramatically tried to force his way out of Camp Nou last summer but eventually remained in Catalonia.

When his contract runs its course this summer, though, there will be nothing the Barcelona hierarchy can do to prevent him from embarking on a new chapter.

Only a very select few clubs are likely to have the financial capacity to finance a deal for Messi, who is valued at £72m by Transfermarkt, even given the fact he'll be available on a free transfer in 2021.

However, the former Man City winger Trevor Sinclair doesn't appear to be concerned about whether the Premier League leaders can afford the 33-year-old.

Reports linking Messi with a move to the Etihad Stadium once again surfaced on Thursday evening, with The Sun claiming that City were prepared to offer a package worth £433m over five years.

Sky Sports have since confirmed that spokespeople representing both City and Messi have denied that any offers have been made, but the speculation has re-ignited conversations about his next destination.

While speaking to talkSPORT, Sinclair cited Messi's relationship with Pep Guardiola as a reason to suggest that a reunion is on the cards.

"Him and Pep have a relationship, Pep knows how to get the best out of him," Sinclair said.

"He's just a phenomenal player. You look at his numbers in the Champions League and he's right up there with the best in the world."

And Sinclair concluded by backing City to make the deal happen in the summer of 2021.

"Listen, I can't see it not happening. I feel in the summer of 2021 Lionel Messi is going to sign for Manchester City."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

City do tick a lot of boxes for Messi.

They are the dominant side in English football right now, managed by arguably the best coach in world football and one whom Messi has thrived under in the past, and are likely to be in a position to offer a mammoth contract for his services.

Without the need to fork out a transfer fee for Messi, this summer represents a dream, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Europe's super clubs to get the greatest player of all time on their books before he calls time on his storied career.

If Sinclair's claim is correct, we'll finally be able to put Messi's quality to the test by watching him perform on one of those elusive cold, rainy nights in the north of England.

What a mouth-watering prospect that is for fans of the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News