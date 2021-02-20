Arsenal fans are very quickly warming to Martin Odegaard.

The midfielder was very impressive in their 1-1 draw with Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday.

Of course, the Gunners' love affair with the Norwegian could be short and sweet, as he is still only on loan from Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether he is indeed the heir to Mesut Ozil in the number 10 role that many will have been hoping for, or whether he once again struggles to live up to the enormous weight of expectation that has been placed on his shoulders.

But in the meantime, the 22-year-old has been further endearing himself to supporters by doing a virtual Q&A with young fans.

Among the questions, Odegaard was asked to pick his dream five-a-side. He opted for:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Ramos, and Zinedine Zidane.

One fan also asked him whether he thinks he's better than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to which he gave a diplomatic answer.

"No, I think he's really good, you know. It's difficult to be as good as him, and we're also a bit different.

"He scores a lot of goals and I don't score too many goals, I make more assists, so it's difficult to compare."

The highlight, though, was when Odegaard asked the kids what they wanted to do when they get older. Inevitably, there were a few prospective footballers in there, but one fan told him:

"I want to be an architect when I grow up. I don't want to be a footballer because I'm scared that I might meet Sergio Ramos and he might break my leg!"

Brilliant.

Odegaard vs Sergio Ramos in 2020

Odegaard has actually had his own brushes with Ramos, despite being Madrid teammates.

In 2020, while he was on loan at Real Sociedad, he was allowed to play against his parent club.

Just 11 minutes in, he studded the centre-back's shins and provoked a furious response.

So maybe it's Ramos who should be scared of Odegaard breaking his leg after all...

