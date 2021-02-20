WWE SmackDown results: Edge & Reigns face off, huge six-man tag main event & more

The build to WWE Elimination Chamber continued on Friday in an explosive episode of SmackDown!

Both Royal Rumble winners, Edge and Bianca Belair, appeared on the show, while the six combatants in the Chamber collided in a six-man tag main event!

Take a look at the full results below!

Edge came face-to-face with Roman Reigns

After announcing that he would not reveal which World Champion he will face at WrestleMania until after WWE Elimination Chamber last week, 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge kicked off SmackDown ahead of Sunday's pay-view-view. The Ultimate Opportunist contemplated the choices he would have to make following the pay-per-view before being interrupted by Universal Champion Roman Reigns and company.

The Big Dog insisted that there was only one choice for Edge: The Rated-R Superstar could pick a main event or he could pick the main event. The Rated-R Superstar told the titleholder that he had now seen Reigns shaken and that whomever he chose to face at WrestleMania would be the main event.

Feeling disrespected, Sami Zayn soon joined the fray to further expound on the "conspiracy" against him and to make it clear that both Reigns and Edge should fear him. When he attempted to pose in front of the WrestleMania sign, however, Jey Uso suddenly superkicked The Master Strategist out of the ring. The Head of the Table then approached Edge and whispered something into his ear before taking his leave.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Apollo Crews

After losing his cool last week on SmackDown by attacking Big E and costing Shinsuke Nakamura a chance at becoming Intercontinental Champion, Apollo Crews took on The Artist one-on-one, with The Power of Positivity joining SmackDown commentary.

When Nakamura scored a quick victory, though, Crews snapped and attacked The King of Strong Style both inside and outside the ring. When Apollo looked as if he was going to attack the fallen Nakamura with the steel ring steps, Big E stepped in his path. Then, when Big E turned to tend to Nakamura, Crews unleashed a vicious steel step assault on the titleholder and eventually dropped the unforgiving implement out of the ring and seemingly on top of The Power of Positivity. The attack was so vicious that Big E was taken out on a stretcher.

Seth Rollins pledged to destroy anyone who stands in the way of his vision

Following his attack on Cesaro after the SmackDown Superstars turned their backs on his return last week, The SmackDown Savior picked up the mic to talk about the "tragedy" perpetrated by his fellow Superstars. In response, he issued a complaint letter to WWE Management, stating that his return was ruined by a bunch of "losers" and "cowards" who were afraid of his vision for a better SmackDown. He then proclaimed that he would destroy anyone who stood in front of his vision of making the blue brand a better place.

Natalya & Tamina def. The Riott Squad

After being derailed by Billie Kay’s antics over the last two weeks, The Riott Squad looked to get back in the win column against Natalya & Tamina.

Billie emerged wearing a Tamina shirt and Natalya cat ears. Her presence resulted in a distraction that paved the way for Tamina to plant Ruby Riott into the canvas for the victory. As the smoke cleared, Billie attempted join in the celebration with the victorious tandem. In return, The BOAT pushed the intruder into a Tamina's painful boot.

Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks & Reginald def. Bayley, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

The second episode of Bayley’s talk show “Ding Dong, Hello!” brought special guests WWE Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler into a confrontation, first with Reginald and then with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. In the midst of the war-of-words between all parties, the outspoken Sommelier suddenly challenged Jax, Baszler and Bayley to an impromptu match on behalf of himself, The Boss and The EST of WWE.

It seemed that Jax had Reginald in dire straits. When she was just about to tag in Shayna into the action, Banks and Belair suddenly knocked Baszler off the apron with a fierce attack. Then, as Jax caught Reginald in midair, The Boss and the EST of WWE executed a powerful double dropkick on The Irresistible Force and brought Reginald down on her for the pinfall.

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio def. Otis & Chad Gable by disqualification

After failing to earn spots in the Elimination Chamber Match last week, Rey and Dominik Mysterio battled Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode joining SmackDown commentary.

As Otis gained a strong advantage over Rey Myserio, Gable got into the ring to deliver instructions to his larger-than-life tag team partner. In doing so, however, Otis continued his attack and ignored the count to get themselves disqualified. In the aftermath, Gable laid out The Master of the 619, and Otis flattened Mysterio with a devastating splash.

Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, & Cesaro def. Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, & King Corbin

Before fighting this Sunday for the right to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the same night, the combatants of Elimination Chamber collided in a wild Six-Man Tag Team Match, with 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge getting a closer look at the match on SmackDown commentary. Midway through the match, Special Council Paul Heyman also joined commentary.

Daniel Bryan hurled Sami Zayn off the top rope with a hellacious suplex into the "Yes!" Lock to make his opponent tap out.

After the bell, King Corbin hit Bryan with the End of Days. Kevin Owens then hit Corbin with the Stunner. Zayn followed up with the Exploder on KO. This led to Cesaro administering the uppercut on Zayn before Jey Uso superkicked Cesaro.

With that, Edge entered the action as well and blasted Uso with a Spear. Out of nowhere, Reigns finished off the action with a Spear of his own on The Rated-R Superstar. As SmackDown went off the air, The Head of the Table stood tall.

With Elimination Chamber just around the corner, things are getting hot on the blue brand.

Will we see a new Universal Champion on Sunday?

That remains to be seen!

