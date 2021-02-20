The former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has finally admitted defeat in his pursuit of a third fight with Tyson Fury.

The American has not fought since his first defeat inside the ring, which came at the hands of ‘The Gypsy King’.

Indeed, it was around a year ago today that Wilder suffered that fatal seventh-round knockout at the hands of Fury at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ made the surprising confession this week that he is now looking at other potential opponents.

Speaking on his Instagram Live account, Wilder said:

“I’d love to fight guys I haven’t fought, you know the ones at the top which I haven’t fought.

“That’s what I want. I know that’s lame, a bit, to not name a name. But anyone I haven’t faced at the top that’s you (so not Tyson Fury or Luis Ortiz).”

This would potentially leave the likes of WBA, WBO and IBF Champion Anthony Joshua or perhaps another former champion in Andy Ruiz Jr.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ seemed, however, to hint more at the prospect of facing AJ as he said:

“I’m just going to go to the top. Once you go to the top and it’s someone I haven’t fought, that’s who I want to fight.

“I want to clean out this division period.”

Ruiz Jr. does seem to be the more realistic as Joshua appears on the verge of securing a two-fight deal with Fury.

Not only that but when asked about the prospect of a Joshua-Wilder encounter, promoter Eddie Hearn said:

“Listen, Deontay Wilder knows he turned down a deal of a lifetime to fight Anthony Joshua, but he made his bed and I want to see him back in the ring.

“All we are focusing on is the Tyson Fury fight, and anything else happens in 2022, because those two fights will be our plan for 2021.”

Hearn added that he would prefer to see another Brit take on the former WBC champion this year:

“For me I would like to see Dillian Whyte fight Deontay Wilder, but he has to deal with Alexander Povetkin.

“Focus on the now, focus on the reality and Deontay Wilder, I’m sure he’ll be in big fights but for us, we know our plans for 2021.”

Who would you like to see Wilder fight in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below….

