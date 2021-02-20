Naomi Osaka has beaten Jennifer Brady in Melbourne to claim her second Australian Open title.

Having knocked out all-time great Serena Williams, Osaka walked out onto the famous blue courts as the favourite before showing her class in an efficient display.

The now four-time Grand Slam champion found a way to click through the gears after a hard-fought first set that saw Brady really challenge Osaka.

The third set however, turned into a bit of a procession as Osaka asserted her authority to run away with the clash.

There was a brief moment of hope for Brady, who managed to break Osaka in the fifth game, but, unfortunately, the writing was already on the wall.

Osaka closed out the match 6-4, 6-3 as she once again showed the tennis world that she is out to dominate the female landscape for many years to come.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

