The Brazilian fighter Rafael Alves missed the featherweight mark by almost a full stone, surpassing the UFC record set by middleweight Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson back in 2012.

Alves was due to face Pat Sabatini on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 19, but the bout has now been scrapped as the 30-year-old came in at 157.5Ib, which missed the 145Ib by a record margin.

Following the disastrous weigh in, ‘The Turn’ took to his Instagram account to apologise for missing the weight:

“Guys, I fell ill during my weight cut and my fight was cancelled. I’m sorry, but my health above everything.”

Speaking to MMA Fighting in a subsequent interview, Alves added:

“I ate salmon yesterday and fell ill, (had) vomit and diarrhea, so the doctor said I had to treat it with (drinking) water.

“I only had 2kg (4.4Ibs) left to cut (but) when I drank water my weight went up and got stuck so the doctor did not clear me to fight. But God owns everything and he knows what he does.”

The former Titan FC Interim lightweight champion has mostly fought in the 155Ib lightweight division during his 19-9 career, but he did make a successful step down to featherweight to beat Alejandro Flores on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Following this fiasco, ‘The Turn’ is confident that UFC will not cut ties with him after, but he did reveal he has told the matchmaker Sean Selby that he will fight at lightweight from now on.

This is something that both he and his teammate Colby Covington agree with that 155Ib is his more natural weight going forward.

Alves said:

“Colby told me I am too big for this weight class and no one will catch you at 155.

“My normal weight is 195 and I cut to 145. If I go to 155, I make weight no problem. I could make it today if I had to.”

On the same card, meanwhile, bantamweight Ketlen Viera and Drako Rodriguez as well as featherweight Jared Gordon also missed their respective weight limits.

Their fights are due to proceed at catchweights, but they will have to forfeit 30 percent of their match fee to their opponents.

News Now - Sport News