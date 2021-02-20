It has been well documented that Khabib Nurmagomedov faced some truly remarkable challenges before his encounter with American Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Khabib’s coach ahead of the fight, Javier Mendez has already shared with the world the numerous pre-fight obstacles that the Russian had to overcome.

Well, in Khabib’s latest interview with ACA fighter and friend Magomed Ismailov, ‘The Eagle’ shared for the first time in detail images of his swelled up face caused by mumps in the lead up to his last title defence.

Indeed, the 32-year-old, while sharing these pictures on Ismailov’s YouTube channel said:

“I was suffering with this disease. But the people were asking, why is he wearing a mask like that? It’s because my face got swelled.

"It was the 9th September in the morning, and when I woke up, I had mumps already. It was getting really bad, and after a while I was taken to the hospital and I had intensive care for five days. It was really bad.”

This illness subsequently caused the Russian to delay the start of his training camp until September 24, which was around 15 days after he was due to begin his preparations.

In addition, later on in the interview Khabib explained the issue with his broken thumb, which he broke on 7th October.

‘The Eagle’ said:

“Have a look at my thumb that I broke… I have it wrapped in my fight. It was dislocated, they pulled it back and I have a video of that as well, and you will see that in the movie.”

These obstacles, however, did not prevent the 32-year-old from a successful lightweight title defence. Khabib was able to submit Gaethje in the second round and looked mightily impressive in doing so.

Following the bout ‘The Eagle’ was quick to announce his retirement from The Octagon, however, Dana White has been trying to convince the Russian to make a return with the UFC President set to meet Khabib once again later this month.

Do you think Khabib will make a return to the ring to try for a 30-0 perfect record? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below….

