Today was supposed to be the day where one of the biggest exhibition fights in boxing history was set to take place between boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather and Youtuber Logan Paul.

There has been much speculation as to why the much-anticipated bout was postponed but now Mayweather has, per a report in The Sun opened up on the reasoning behind the postponement:

“We’re gonna do Logan Paul, and we pushed it back because we want an audience, we want to bring 80,000 people to watch.

“We’re trying to do it at the Raider’s stadium in Vegas for 80,000 people.”

So, it seems the lack of an audience was the determining factor behind the postponement, which is understandable considering the effects of the virus which shall not be named.

The Las Vegas Raiders stadium (The Allegiant Stadium) was built last year after only taking three years to construct.

With no NFL fans allowed back in the stadium, this suggests that the fight might be delayed until later this year or early 2022.

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017 going throughout his whole career undefeated, even defeating the likes of Conor McGregor and kick-boxing legend Tenshin Nasukawa.

Paul, on the other hand, is a YouTube vlogger who had previously fought British YouTuber icon KSI, once resulting in a contentious draw before losing to a split decision, where a costly two-point deduction spoilt any chance of Paul defeating his online rival.

Do not let the loss fool you as Paul has a wrestling background and has been training religiously since the loss.

He is however, going up against statistically the greatest boxer of all time, where fighters who make a living out of boxing and have been training since they were children have failed to defeat “Money Mayweather”.

I think this will not be a contest.

