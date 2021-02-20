Takumi Minamino has been given a new lease of life at Southampton.

After a trying first 12 months at Liverpool, it made sense for everyone involved that the Japanese international sought more game time elsewhere in the Premier League.

And with Ralph Hasenhüttl's side enjoying great success this season, albeit not recently, the south coast looked to be the perfect environment in which Minamino could thrive.

Southampton vs Chelsea

And Minamino looks to have made a dream start to life at St. Mary's Stadium, adding to his first goal for the club at Newcastle United with a strike on home soil against Chelsea.

That's no mean feat, by the way, considering that the Blues have looked watertight at the back since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hotseat.

But it was the ice in Minamino's veins that ensured that Chelsea's defence were made to look silly with Edouard Mendy and Cesar Azpilicuea left in positions you'd expect from break-dancers.

Minamino's ice-cold finish

That's because the Liverpool loanee showed incredible composure when played through on goal by Nathan Redmond, finishing with the outside of his foot to put the Saints 1-0 up.

You can check out the footage of Minamino's opening goal down below to see how he effortlessly gave the Blues duo a front-row seat for his finishing finesse:

Cold as ice

The weather might be warming up, but Minamino is still keeping cool.

There are plenty of Premier League forwards who would have panicked in that situation and let's face it, you'd be hard-pressed to blame them, but Minamini handled the scenario to perfection.

And it's incredibly positive to see because one of the biggest criticisms lodged against Minamino during his time at Anfield was his lack of end-product compared to the club's regular front three.

And just as Minamino looked to have opened the floodgates with his goal-scoring performance at Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp snipped his game-time and reduced him to cameos off the bench.

But it's great to see that Minamino hasn't allowed the momentum to slip through his fingers because if his first few games at Southampton are anything to go by, Liverpool will want him back as soon as possible.

