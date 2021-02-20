Dirt Kuyt is still something of a cult figure at Liverpool.

The striker finally retired in 2018, by which time he was playing for Quick Boys in the Netherlands.

In England, however, he'll always be best remembered for his fairly unremarkable, but decent enough spell with Liverpool between 2006-2012.

The Dutchman scored 51 goals in 208 appearances for the Reds, a return they probably wouldn't turn their noses up right now, frankly, after the last few weeks...

All the same, the days of Kuyt and his beautiful locks are now a distant memory.

In fact, he appeared on Sky Sports earlier this week and there were more than a few double-takes.

WHO. IS. THAT?!

OK, so in short, the 40-year-old has had a haircut. We are not in the business of criticising every footballer who isn't rocking the lockdown look (especially abroad) and writing a wrap sheet for those who have evidently been to see their barber.

It's still a pretty remarkable transformation and if anything, he looks a lot younger than when he was banging in the goals at Anfield.

Kuyt was on Sky Sports News discussing Donny van de Beek's plight at Manchester United and he pointed out that his compatriot has a tough task ahead of him to make the step up from Ajax.

"The step from the Eredivisie to the Premier League is even a bigger step [than] when I was going to the Premier League from the Eredivisie," he said.

"We see the same with [Hakim] Ziyech so we need to give the players a little bit of time, but I think Donny has been very unfortunate because there are no better players than [Bruno] Fernandes at the moment - in the world. And he's playing in his position.

"Donny van de Beek has shown in the Champions League last year how good a player he is. So his time will come and it was disappointing that he's injured because Pogba is injured and there is some space in the midfield and I was hoping he'd get a chance to show himself up.

"But you have to keep being patient."

