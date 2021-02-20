Call of Duty has been the staple to the first-person shooter genre for console gamers.

What once was a shadow to Medal of Honor during the Playstation 2 era, has become a series which is on a different planet.

From the campaign, to Zombies, to the world where insulting each other’s Mothers is a common place in the online multiplayer, the series has had the lot.

With a massive fanbase it is always tricky to pinpoint what is the best Call of Duty ever produced.

Now as a newbie writer, I always get tense when writing these kind of articles because no one is happy with these lists. Thankfully, this time around it’s not a list which I have come up with myself, so I can’t wait to see the reaction that you guys have when I produce the list of the greatest Call of Duty games as voted on Ranker.com.

20. Call of Duty: Roads to Victory

19. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

18. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

17. Call of Duty 3

16. Call of Duty: Mobile

15. Call of Duty: Ghosts

14. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

13. Call of Duty: Warzone

12. Call of Duty

11. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

9. Call of Duty 2

8. Call of Duty WWII

7. Call of Duty: Black Ops III

6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

5. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

The first game to have online matches for console, this gem had to be placed within the top 5. Some good maps for the battles as well as a campaign which would give any COD enthusiast sweet dreams today.

4. Call of Duty: World at War

The first game to feature the zombie mode, it is certainly innovative in terms of what a first-person shooter game could be like and it is thanks to this that modern Call of Duty games produced by Treyarch are as entertaining as those produced by Infinity Ward.

3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The exception to what I said above.

This game exploded with much more interactive killstreaks, the best ending to any campaign on a Call of Duty game as well as many classic memories from multiple clips which were shared at the time on Youtube.

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Black Ops II was the first game in the series to be based on the distant future, with multiple endings to shout about, it was by far one of the all-time classic games, let alone a classic Call of Duty game.

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops

I remember when the game first came out and everyone thought that nothing could beat Modern Warfare 2. Yes, MW2 was perhaps more entertaining but in terms of the gameplay, Black Ops was in a different league. This game also gave birth to the definitely not overused and outdated Nuketown.

