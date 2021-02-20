'Overrated' and 'underrated' are instantly divisive terms in the Premier League.

You can feel certain that fanbases across the country will reach for their pitchforks and picket signs whenever there's a debate surrounding which players are getting too little or too much hype.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have braved this merciless arena on multiple occasions and recently put our necks on the line by naming our suggestion for the most overrated Premier League XI.

Underrated players

Now, the time has come for us to look at the most underrated players, which, it must be said, is the much nicer task because it allows us to shine a light on some underappreciated stars.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, it's worth remembering that building an 'underrated' XI is really nothing to do with the player's quality and rather, its relationship with their reputation.

It's perfectly feasible, for example, that an objectively poor player could make the line-up if their fan perception was far more hyperbolic than their performances deserve, even if they're weak.

Premier League's most underrated XI

Also, no, don't expect to see players like Heung-min Son being selected because they appear in so many underrated lists that they're frankly not even underrated anymore - and power to that.

However, those pieces of spring cleaning aside, be sure to check out how our Premier League underrated XI shapes up down below:

GK: Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace)

With 72 Premier League saves and that masterclass against Tottenham under his belt this season, Guaita might not be the darling of the statistics, but make no mistake that he's one of the division's best shot-stoppers.

RB: Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Arguably the Premier League signing of the season, Cash's brilliance in this punching-above-its-weight Villa side has flown under the radar despite amassing two assists and 12 clean sheets

CB: Wesley Fofana (Leicester City)

Playing for Leicester automatically gives you 'underrated' status, but Fofana has been nothing short of a revelation this season, ensuring that the Foxes haven't missed Harry Maguire or Caglar Soyuncu one bit.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton)

Of all the centre-backs in the Premier League with at least 10 appearances this season, only Kurt Zouma has a better average match rating, according to WhoScored.com, so where's the hype he deserves?

LB: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Finally, Shaw's quality is starting to dawn on people and it's a shame that it's taken five Premier League assists for him to get the credit he deserves. Do what you need to do, Gareth Southgate.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Again, Leicester players just ooze underrated, don't they? Ndidi, who is valued at £40.5 million, has been indomitable at times this season, shutting down Thiago Alcantara last time out and delivering a midfield masterclass against Chelsea.

CM: Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

We simply can't work out why there hasn't been more panic surrounding the possibility of Wijnaldum leaving this summer because only Andrew Robertson has featured more for the Reds in the Premier League.

CM: Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Constantly battered with Frank Lampard memes as though his place in the Chelsea squad is lazy nepotism, it's about time we woke up and realised that Mount has been the Blues' best player this season.

RW: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Pretty simple, this, because Mahrez isn't mentioned enough alongside the other jewels in City's crown and has been rated higher than Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres and Sergio Aguero this season.

ST: Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Have we gone mad!? Remember, we're talking about 'underrated' here and we believe the criticism of Werner has strayed far beyond how underwhelming he's actually been at Stamford Bridge.

Besides, does Werner really deserve to be lambasted as a 'flop' when he's Chelsea's second-highest goalscorer this season and has five Premier League assists to boot? No chance.

LW: Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Why is there not more hype around the 20-year-old in Wolves' attack with five goals and four assists in the Premier League this season? No idea because he's one of the division's best young players.

We've caused a storm of controversy, haven't we?

Ok, ok, I guess that was inevitable, but taking on the topic of underrated players is something subjective in of itself and our opinion is by no means superior to that of yours.

So, be sure to let us know what changes you would make because in these distinctly disheartening times, it feels rather fitting to give some underappreciated footballers an arm around the shoulder.

