Spurs' out-of-favour man to insist on summer move

Harry Winks has struggled at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The England international has fallen out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho and has made just six starts in the Premier League.

He has not played for the club domestically since the 3-1 loss to Liverpool, when he played 45 minutes.

Since then, he has been on the bench against Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, and Manchester City, and did not even make the squad against West Bromwich Albion.

And now it seems that he could be on his way out of the club.

Sport Witness carries a report from Sport claiming that Winks is interested in a move to Spain in the summer.

He is said to dream of playing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona but he failed to seal a move to La Liga in January, despite interest from Valencia.

And now they claim that he will insist on moving to Spain in the summer as he looks to reignite his career.

It remains to be seen if Winks will seal a move away but one has to think that his European Championship hopes are severely in doubt if he continues his absence from the starting XI.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, Winks needs a move.

The Spurs star just isn’t playing and when he does, he isn’t having the required impact.

Per fbref, the only really stand-out qualities are the progressive passes – 6.59 per 90 – and the amount of passes attempted – 67.99 per 90.

Other than that, this is a roundly average midfield player.

Maybe that’s why he isn’t playing.

