Dean Smith reacts to star's exit talk with giants Spurs & Liverpool linked

Ezri Konsa has been winning admirers with his form at Aston Villa.

The central defender has been an impressive part of the club’s rise up the table this season and has formed a fearsome partnership with Tyrone Mings at the heart of the defence.

So much so, that the 23-year-old has been linked with a move to a bigger club in recent days.

The Athletic have reported that both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the former Brentford man ahead of a potential summer switch.

This will be nothing new to Villa fans, of course, as they are used to seeing the likes of Jack Grealish touted with a move away.

However, manager Dean Smith has batted away the speculation, insisting Konsa will not be distracted, but that he can expect some banter from both himself and his team-mates.

Quoted by the Birmingham Mail, he said: "He certainly won't get distracted. I'm not sure Ezri reads any newspapers but he's probably seen it online I would have thought, somewhere.

"But, I'll certainly give him a little bit of a ribbing about it and I'm sure the lads have already!"

Konsa has also been praised by Smith, who believes he’s improved his concentration and understanding of the game.

He added: “He’s a sensible lad. He's enjoying his football and it's his first full season, really, in the Premier League. He's excelling in his position at the moment and he's been one of our best players this season and done really well. He's very consistent and reliable.

"That's what I wanted from him. I wanted him to get out of his game the concentration lapses he was prone to having and he's done that really well and he's become an established player now."

Focus on the job in hand.

That’s all Konsa needs to do as the season continues apace.

If he can keep his performance levels up, he may well earn that big move, but for now, he just needs to keep his head down and keep performing.

If what Smith says is true, he should have little problem doing exactly that.

And that can only be good news for the Villans.

