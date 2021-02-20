Big update on Rangers man's future as contract clause looms large

Leon Balogun has been in and out of the Rangers starting XI.

The 32-year-old is a veteran of the game but he has been used somewhat sporadically by Steven Gerrard as the Gers march to the Scottish Premiership title.

Indeed, he played 90 minutes in the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock but, before that, was on the bench for the four preceding games.

The centre-back has a contract that expires at the end of the season – he signed a one-year deal when he arrived from Wigan Athletic on a free transfer – and that has led to some speculation over his future.

However, it now appears that he will, in fact, be staying at Ibrox.

Football Insider reports that there is a clause in Balogun’s deal that triggers an extension to his contract if he plays a certain number of games.

That number is said to be around the 25-match mark; Balogun has made 22 appearances in all competitions.

It means that, if he stays injury-free, he should trigger the clause next month.

Balogun played out of position at right-back in the thrilling 4-3 win over Royal Antwerp in the Europa League, suggesting he could play there for the remainder of the season should he be needed. James Tavernier, of course, picked up an injury.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is good news for both Rangers and Balogun.

He has put his head down and worked remarkably hard this season, forming a key part of Gerrard’s watertight Rangers defence.

With the defender in the side, they have conceded just three league goals in 15 appearances in the league.

If that isn’t worth a contract extension, we don’t know what is!

