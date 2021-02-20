Khabib Nurmagomedov illustrious fighting career inside the octagon has seen him succeed as the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion - retiring with an undefeated record of 29 win and no losses.

The Russian’s legacy within the UFC will always remain, triumphing against the likes of arch-nemesis Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

One fan formed a compilation to showcase the future UFC Hall of Famer’s most savage and brutal moments, leaving his opponents gasping, dazed and astonished on the canvas.

"This man flying Chuck Norris kicked somebody in the crowd for talking s**t. This man is the living embodiment of savage," one MMA fan posted.

While another wrote: "Conor smashed Khabib's bus. Khabib smashed Conor."

Someone else said: "And smash their boys he definitely did."

A fourth added: "You know what's the best thing about Khabib's matches, it's that you don't wonder who's gonna win."

Since the ‘Dagestan’ announced his retirement after a stunning submission victory over Gaethje at UFC 254 last October, UFC president Dana White has been trying to entice the star to make a U-turn on his departure.

Nurmagomedov did say that he would consider a return if any of the fighters at UFC 257 did enough to gain his attention, however Conor McGregor’s shock lost to Dustin Poirier via second-round TKO, left the lightweight champions return not looking too bright.

The UFC are yet to strip Nurmagomedov of the lightweight title - leaving the division in limbo.

The 32-year-old imagines that a title fight is on the cards for later this year.

Khabib told Match TV: "I know they're already making plans; I think for around May or June for a title fight.

"But between who? Dana [White] told me he isn't done yet. I can say that."

He continued: "When I told him, the lightweight division needs to move on, he told me he isn't done."

