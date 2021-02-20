Everton legend's son makes shock move to Liverpool

Phil Jagielka became an Everton legend.

The central defender was an uncompromising figure at the heart of the Toffees defence for a number of years and made 385 appearances for the club following his move from Sheffield United in 2007.

He went on to spend 12 years on Merseyside, becoming captain of the club, and going on to win 40 caps for England.

The 38-year-old returned to Sheffield United in the summer as he looks to wind down his career but his son is now making his way in the game.

And The Daily Mail reports that he has joined Liverpool!

Zac is just 13 and he is said to be a versatile forward, with Liverpool staff thinking highly of his abilities.

Sources have told the paper that he excels in a variety of sports, including golf, but he is said to have a future in football.

Jagielka Sr is still playing and has made five appearances this season, most notably playing the 90 minutes as the Blades beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Jamie Carragher was an Everton fan!

Loyalties shouldn’t come in the way of a kid’s dream of becoming a professional footballer and the fact is, Zac will be getting world-class coaching at Liverpool.

He’s miles and miles away from the first-team and nobody is suggesting he will become a Reds superstar.

But it seems they have given him a chance to hone his skills and they will assess whether they believe he can make it.

If a top club comes in for you, you have to make the move, regardless of who you support.

