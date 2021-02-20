Chelsea laboured to a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints had been in poor form in recent weeks but they took the lead in the 33rd minute through Takumi Minamino.

The Japanese ace showed superb composure to sit down Cesar Azpilicueta and Edouard Mendy before rolling the ball into an empty net.

The Blues would go on to find an equaliser in the second 45 minutes through Mason Mount.

With Chelsea 1-0 down at half-time, Thomas Tuchel decided to sub on Callum Hudson-Odoi for Tammy Abraham.

But he wouldn't last too long on the pitch.

The youngster played 30 minutes before being subbed off again.

He was visibly frustrated as he kicked a water-bottle en route to taking his place on the bench. Cameras also picked up him looking gutted.

There were suggestions that Hudson-Odoi may have suffered an injury during his short cameo.

But the German manager dismissed that notion and pulled no punches as he criticised Hudson-Odoi's performance.

"With Hudson, I was not happy with the energy and the attitude and the counter-pressing so we decided to take him off again because we demand a lot," Tuchel said.

"We demand 100 per cent and I had the feeling that he is not right in this shape where he can help us.

"So the decision for today, it’s a hard decision for the players to come on and off but tomorrow it will be forgotten and he has all possibilities to start the game against Atletico."

He added: "‘In a game where it’s hard to create chances, you need to rely on the counter-pressing to force errors and to get the second ball and get a easy chance after the ball win.

"For that you need to be totally on and totally sharp for counter-pressing. I did not feel this from Callum today.

"He missed some opportunities for counter-pressing, he lost some easy balls.

"I had the feeling he was never really into the game. You know that I trust him a lot because he plays every game for us but today I was close to him and I don’t know, maybe it’s unfair, but I did not get the feeling I normally get from him, that he can be decisive.

"So it’s a hard decision today but nothing that will stick between us or stick for long. Tomorrow it’s forgotten and we prepare for Atletico."

Tuchel has not been at the club long but he isn't afraid to make difficult decisions.

Time will tell whether Hudson-Odoi reacts positively to his decision.

