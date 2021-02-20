West Brom's summer striker deal fell through, bullet dodged on both sides

West Bromwich Albion are having a terrible season.

Manager Sam Allardyce was parachuted into the club to save them from relegation but it just isn’t working out.

The Baggies are 19th in the Premier League and have taken just 13 points from 24 games Remarkably, they aren’t bottom, because of the crisis going on at Sheffield United.

They have scored just 19 goals in those games, with their top scorer, Matheus Pereira, netting six.

And it seems that they could have signed a new striker in the summer transfer window, only for the deal to fall through.

Sport Witness carries a report from Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, claiming that the club could have signed Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis.

There was a loan deal in the offing, and the Nigeria international wanted to move to the Premier League.

A switch was lined up but it fell through because of a few specific details.

Now, Dennis is not said to believe that the move falling through is a tragedy, and he has subsequently moved to Bundesliga club FC Koln on loan instead.

The 23-year-old has only made three Bundesliga appearances for the club, failing to score a goal.

During his time at Brugge, he scored 29 goals in 116 games, so it is difficult to imagine him making that much of a difference to the Baggies.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Bullet dodged on both sides.

West Brom have struggled to score this season but Dennis has failed to score more than seven goals in a single season, and that was back in 2017/18.

Since his move to Koln, he hasn’t made any kind of impression.

Now, of course, the Baggies aren’t scoring that many goals either.

But one has to say that Dennis is not the prolific striker they are so sorely lacking.

