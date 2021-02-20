Mason Mount has been extremely impressive this season for Chelsea.

While the Blues have struggled at times, Mount has been a favourite of both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

And, prior to their match against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, former Chelsea man Joe Cole was extremely complimentary of the 22-year-old.

"Mason Mount is one of life's mysteries how people could criticise him for playing so much," he said on BT Sport, per the Daily Mail.

"He played so much for Frank not because he's a nice lad, which he is, but because he's a top top player.

"Tuchel's come in, he was out of the team in the first game, Tuchel's a clever man and realised this kid is a proper player. He epitomises what Chelsea's all about.

"I told him off-air when things weren't going well for Frank, some of the players weren't standing up and pushing their chest out, his levels stayed the same and tried to drive the team.

"That's a massive sign of maturity and that's why Frank gave him the captain's armband right at the end."

Cole then made a massive statement about Mount.

"He'll go on to be one of the top players in Chelsea's history, he's that good," he added.

Mount went on to justify Cole's praise as he put in an impressive display against the Saints.

Chelsea were, to put it simply, not very good. But Mount was their standout player.

The Englishman won a penalty and then converted the spot-kick for Chelsea's only goal of the game.

And he also pulled off a glorious skill late on to avoid the challenges of two Southampton players.

Mount found himself on the left-hand side and under pressure by Jan Bednerak and Moussa Djenepo.

But the youngster managed to beat both of them with some quick feet.

A lovely piece of skill. Bednerak and Djenepo's faces as Mount races away from them are priceless.

Cole's comment that he will go on to become one of the best players in Chelsea's history is a massive statement to make.

But he is already playing at a very high level and he is showing that he has all the tools to get even better.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News