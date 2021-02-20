Liverpool were hoping to take a bit of momentum from their impressive Champions League victory against RB Leipzig when Everton crossed Stanley Park for the Merseyside Derby.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had lost three consecutive league matches at Anfield but had a fantastic record against their near neighbours, who hadn’t won an away derby since 1995.

However, Ronald Koeman’s side caught Liverpool cold on a windy Saturday evening when James Rodriguez slipped in Richarlison, who finished brilliantly past Alisson.

It was a superb goal but it was one that loan signing Ozan Kabak would feel he should have defended better. He completely lost the run of Richarlison to allow the Brazilian to run through and finish.

It seemed to affect the Turk, who then appeared completely out of his depth for the rest of the first half.

We’ve already mentioned how windy it was but Kabak misjudged a series of headers which put his side under pressure. He was then perhaps fortunate to escape his third yellow card in as many starts for a late challenge on Rodriguez.

He did later get a booking for a clumsy challenge late in the half which summed up his 45 minutes.

To make matters worse for Liverpool, captain Jordan Henderson - who was playing centre-back alongside Kabak - had to go off injured after sustaining a muscle injury.

It meant Nat Phillips had to come on to replace him - the 18th central defensive pairing of the season.

To be fair to Kabak, he played well as Liverpool kept a clean sheet against Leipzig in midweek and Klopp was quick to sing his praises.

"Oh, big potential – 20 years old, already pretty experienced, to be honest," the boss said of the No.19 at a press conference. "He didn't take the easy way in his career so far.

"When you are in Istanbul and can play for one of the biggest teams probably in the world and always [being] around the top of the table. Then go to Stuttgart and you go to Schalke, and all these kind of things, so you have to fight really hard to win a football game. That's good from an education development point of view.

"So now he's here and it looks really promising. Both games were really solid.

"Yes, we all know what happened in the Leicester game but around this situation or maybe the two situations, he already played a really solid game there – not to forget against who we played that day, No.2 or No.3 in the Premier League.

"That's a tough one with the strikers they have and all these kind of things. He did really well. Long may it continue."

